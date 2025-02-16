MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 16 February 2025

Mumbai: Two women killed, two others suffer from suffocation after fire breaks out in 11-floor building

The blaze erupted at 6.11 am in Panna Ali Mansion building, located in Masjid Bandar area of south Mumbai

PTI Published 16.02.25, 02:03 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image Shutterstock

Two women were killed and two other persons suffered from suffocation after a fire broke out in an 11-floor building in Mumbai on Sunday morning, a fire official said.

The blaze erupted at 6.11 am in Panna Ali Mansion building, located in Masjid Bandar area of south Mumbai, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fire was confined to the electric wiring and installations at a common meter box place and electric wiring in the common passage on the ground floor of the building, the official said.

Also Read

Two women in the common passage of the first floor sustained injuries to their hands and legs and also got suffocated due to smoke after the fire.

Both of them, identified as Sabila Khatun Shaikh (42) and Sajiya Alam Sheikh (30), were taken to hospital where they were declared dead, the official said.

A man on the building's sixth floor and a woman on the eighth floor also suffered from suffocation.

The two persons, identified as Karim Shaikh (20) and Shahin Shaikh (22), were rushed to the government-run J J Hospital and their condition was reported to be stable, the official said.

The blaze was doused by 6.31 am, the official added.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Suffocation South Mumbai
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Modi govt 'utterly incompetent, only capable of PR', Delhi stampede triggers political firestorm

'The attempt by the Narendra Modi government to hide the truth in the case of deaths at New Delhi Railway Station is extremely shameful,' said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge
Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

Many trains were running late or were cancelled.. the station was overcrowded

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT