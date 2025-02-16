Massive blaze ravages tenga market in Arunachal Pradesh, 25 shops destroyed

A massive fire broke out at Tenga Market in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Kameng district in the early hours of Saturday, reducing more than 25 shops to ashes, police said.

The fire erupted around 4am, swiftly engulfing the market and causing property damage worth crores of rupees, Rupa police station officer-in-charge, sub-inspector Bharat Rai, said. No casualties were reported in the fire, he added.

Upon receiving the alert, the army unit stationed at Tenga and district police rushed to the site, preventing the fire from spreading to nearby residential areas, Rai said.

Two fire tenders from Bomdila, the district headquarters, along with the army’s firefighting trucks, were deployed to contain the blaze, the police officer added.

West Kameng deputy commissioner Akriti Sagar and Thrizino-Buragaon MLA Tenzin Nyima Glow, along with other district officials, arrived at the scene to oversee the firefighting operation.

The district administration has set up a relief camp at a local school in Tenga to provide shelter and support to the affected shop owners, an official said.