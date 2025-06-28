MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Two villagers arrested for poisoning tigress, four cubs in Karnataka’s Male Mahadeshwara hills forest

The breakthrough came after the carcass of a poisoned cow belonging to Maada alias Maaduraju was found

PTI Published 28.06.25, 12:19 PM
Mortal remains of a tigress after it died with four cubs at Male Mahadeshwara Hills under the Hugyam forest range, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Thursday, June 26, 2025.

Mortal remains of a tigress after it died with four cubs at Male Mahadeshwara Hills under the Hugyam forest range, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Thursday, June 26, 2025. PTI

Two people were arrested on Saturday in connection with the death of a tigress and her four cubs in the Hugyam forest range of Male Mahadeshwara Hills, police said.

The big cats were found dead on Thursday, and subsequent investigation revealed they were poisoned.

The breakthrough came after the carcass of a poisoned cow belonging to Maada alias Maaduraju was found.

According to police, Maaduraju was reportedly enraged after his cow named 'Kenchi' was preyed upon by wild animals.

To avenge the loss, he sprayed poison on the cow's carcass. His friend Nagaraju too is believed to have accompanied him during the act.

The tigress, which had initially preyed on the cow returned with her cubs to feed on it again and died after ingesting the poison, sources said.

Both the suspects have been taken to Meenyam-based 'Aranya Bhavan' in Hanuru Taluk of Chamarajanagar district for further interrogation.

During investigation, Maaduraju's father Shivanna approached the police claiming that he was responsible for the death of the big cats.

However, he was let off after the investigation revealed his son's involvement.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

