Two Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh

With the latest incident, 28 Naxalites have been killed so far in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh in January

PTI Published 20.01.25, 06:44 PM
CRPF personnel conduct area domination exercise a day after 12 Naxalities were neutralised in an encounter with security forces, in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, Friday, January 17, 2025. PTI picture.

Security forces gunned down two Naxalites in an encounter on Monday in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, police said.

The exchange of fire occurred in a forest under the Mainpur police station area along the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border during an anti-Naxal operation by security personnel, a police official said.

The bodies of two Naxalites were recovered from the site, he said.

With the latest incident, 28 Naxalites have been killed so far in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh in January.

In a major operation, 12 Naxalites were killed by security personnel in Bijapur district on January 16.

A total of 219 Naxals were neutralised by security forces in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh in 2024, officials had said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

