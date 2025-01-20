MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Major gunfight underway between security forces and Maoists at Odisha-Chhattisgarh Border

Acting on intelligence inputs, police forces of Odisha and Chhattisgarh along with the CRPF launched an anti-Naxal operation in the Kularighat reserve forest

PTI Published 20.01.25, 12:00 PM
A massive gunfight broke out between security forces and Maoists at the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border on Monday morning, officials said.

Acting on intelligence inputs, police forces of Odisha and Chhattisgarh along with the CRPF launched an anti-Naxal operation in the Kularighat reserve forest at the inter-state border, they said.

The forest is located in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, adjacent to Odisha's Nuapada district.

"The exchange of fire was continuing between the security personnel and Maoists," an officer of the Odisha Police said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Gunfight Security Forces Maoists Odisha Chhattisgarh
