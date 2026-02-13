Seven killed in multi-vehicle pile-up after SUV hits motorcycle on Bengaluru outskirts

Seven people were killed in a multi-vehicle pile-up on the outskirts of Hoskote near Bengaluru early on Friday, in what police described as a chain collision triggered by an initial rear-end crash.

The accident occurred near M Satyavara village on the Hoskote–Dabaspete National Highway at around 4.30 am. An SUV travelling from Hoskote towards Devanahalli allegedly struck a motorcycle from behind.

According to police, the driver of the SUV allegedly lost control after the initial impact and rammed into a canter vehicle. Another car was pulled into the crash, leading to a pile-up involving multiple vehicles.

Six occupants of the SUV and the motorcycle rider died on the spot, police said. The force of the collision threw the two-wheeler rider off his vehicle. He hit the metal side crash barrier and died due to the impact.

The deceased are said to be residents of Kothanur in Bengaluru and were travelling from Kolar towards Devanahalli. Police suspect overspeeding as the primary cause of the accident.

Inspector general Labhu Ram, who visited the spot, said the crash occurred in the early hours and initial findings indicate that the SUV first hit the two-wheeler, killing the rider instantly.

The motorcycle rider has been identified as Gagan, a resident of Devanahalli. Two car occupants have been identified as Ashwin and Karan Ali, residents of Bengaluru. The identities of the remaining victims are being verified.

The bodies have been shifted to the Hoskote Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, police said.