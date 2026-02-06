MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Two more Naxalites killed in ongoing Gadchiroli operation, injured C-60 jawan succumbs

Meanwhile, C-60 jawan Deepak Chinna Madavi (38), who was earlier airlifted to Bhamragad after sustaining injuries in the anti-Naxal operation, died during treatment, say police

PTI Published 06.02.26, 04:24 PM
Representational image Shutterstock picture.

Two more Naxalites have been killed in an ongoing operation in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district, while a C-60 jawan injured earlier during the encounter has succumbed, police said on Friday.

So far, three Naxalites have been neutralised in the operation, which was launched three days ago, they said.

The operation involving 14 C-60 units under SDPO Bhamragd began on Tuesday near Phodewada village on the Gadchiroli-Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) border, following inputs about the presence of cadres of company number 10 of the Maoists, police said.

While police busted two Naxalite camps on Wednesday, they deployed four more C-60 units and one unit of QAT of the Central Reserve Police Force on Thursday morning for reinforcement.

The body of a Naxalite, along with an AK-47 rifle and a self-loading rifle (SLR), was recovered Thursday, according to police. Two more bodies of Naxalites, including that of a woman, have been recovered, taking the total number of cadres killed in the ongoing operation to three, they said.

All three Naxalites are yet to be identified.

Meanwhile, C-60 jawan Deepak Chinna Madavi (38), who was earlier airlifted to Bhamragad after sustaining injuries in the anti-Naxal operation, died during treatment, police said.

Another injured jawan, Joga Madavi, was also airlifted to Bhamragad. He is out of danger and will be taken to Gadchiroli shortly, said police, adding that the operation is still underway.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

