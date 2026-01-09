Tamil Nadu notifies 100 new reserve forests, expanding green cover to over 24%

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced the notification of 100 new reserve forest areas across 10 districts between 2021 and 2025, raising the state’s forest and tree cover to 24.47 per cent.

The government said the move strengthens forest protection, improves ecological security, and builds climate resilience through legally protected landscapes.

"Tamil Nadu has steadily advanced towards the national objective and currently has 24.47 per cent forest and tree cover, providing a strong ecological foundation for further science-driven expansion of green cover," the press release stated.

India’s National Forest Policy (1988) aims to bring 33 per cent of the country’s geographical area under forest and tree cover to maintain long-term environmental stability.

Against this background, the notification of 100 forest blocks as reserve forests represents a forward-looking conservation initiative by the state.

"These notifications were carried out under Section 16 of the Tamil Nadu Forest Act, 1882, following a rigorous and legally mandated settlement process," the release added.

The notifications have expanded the extent of reserve forests by roughly 135 square kilometres over the last four years across Dindigul, Dharmapuri, Madurai, Kallakurichi, Theni, Sivaganga, Namakkal, Nilgiri, Salem, and Tenkasi districts.

State Forests Minister R. S. Rajakannapan released a commemorative publication documenting the notification of 100 new reserve forests, in the presence of Additional Chief Secretary to the Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department, Supriya Sahu.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force Srinivas R. Reddy, Chief Wildlife Warden and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Rakesh Kumar Dogra, and PCCF and Special Secretary to the Government Anurag S Mishra were also present.