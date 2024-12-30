Supreme Court to take stock on December 31 as Jagjit Singh Dallewal's hunger strike enters day 35

As the indefinite hunger strike of Jagjit Singh Dallewal entered its 35th day on Monday, the Supreme Court would on December 31 examine Punjab government's measures to provide treatment to the ailing farmer leader.

A team of the Punjab government officials on December 29 attempted to persuade the septuagenarian to take medical aid, but he declined it, fearing use of forces to oust him from the protest site.

The farmers have been protesting at the Punjab-Haryana border at Khanauri to press the Centre for several demands, including a legal guarantee to a minimum support price for crops.

A high-level team of Punjab government officials had met Dallewal requesting him to accept medical treatment irrespective of the fast continuing.

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and Sudhanshu Dhulia would hear the matter virtually at around 11 am on December 31.

The top court went on the winter break on December 21, and benches would resume hearings on January 2, 2025.

On December 28, the top court came down heavily on the Punjab government for not moving Dallewal to a hospital and doubted the intention of the agitating farmers for resisting the administration of medical aid to their ailing leader.

It, however, gave the state government time till December 31 to persuade Dallewal to move him to a hospital, giving it the liberty to seek logistical support from the Centre, if the situation warranted.

The Punjab government said it was facing a huge resistance from the protesting farmers who had encircled Dallewal and prevented him from being taken to a hospital.

“All that we wish to say, as of now, is that we are not satisfied with the efforts so far made by the Government of Punjab towards compliance of our orders, especially the order dated December 20,” the bench said.

The court, however, took note of the assurance given by the advocate general, the chief secretary and the director general of police of the state government, granted the state more time to take appropriate steps.

"It is further clarified that if the state of Punjab requires any assistance, we direct the union of India to provide the requisite logistical support to the authorities of the state of Punjab for the purpose of compliance of our directions,” it said on December 28, posting the hearing on December 31.

It asked the chief secretary and the DGP Punjab Police to file their compliance affidavits.

On December 20, the bench left it to the Punjab government officials and doctors to decide on the hospitalisation of Dallewal.

The bench said it was the responsibility of the state government to look after the health of Dallewal.

Dallewal has been on an indefinite fast at the Khanauri border point since November 26.

Farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

