Centre asks states to rush gram sabhas to sell VB-G RAM G law amid rural protests

The Centre has asked the states to “hurriedly” hold meetings in gram panchayats to create awareness about the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Gramin (VB-G RAM G) Act amid widespread protests against the new law governing the rural job programme.

Civil society groups and Opposition parties have criticised the Act for provisions mandating 40 per cent funds contribution by the states and giving the Centre discretionary powers to fix allocations and decide areas for implementation.

The VB-G RAM G Act seeks to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), which provided 100 days of unskilled work to every rural household in a year. The new Act enhances the number of workdays from 100 to 125. The Centre’s contribution to the expenditure has come down to 60 per cent in the new law from 90 per cent, a change that rights groups fear will dismantle

the scheme.

Union rural development secretary Shailesh Kumar Singh and panchayati raj secretary Vivek Bhardwaj have written a joint letter to the chief secretaries of states, asking them to create awareness about the VB-G RAM G Act.

“The Act aims to further strengthen rural employment, livelihood diversification, and socio-economic empowerment through a right-based framework backed by guaranteed access to wage employment and sustainable livelihood opportunities. To create widespread awareness regarding the key provisions and legal rights under the Act, it is requested to conduct a Special Gram Sabha in every Gram Panchayat before 26th December 2025,” the letter dated December 21 said.

The states have been asked to upload the proceedings of the meetings through the Panchayat

Nirnay App.