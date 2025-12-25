MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 25 December 2025

Centre asks states to rush gram sabhas to sell VB-G RAM G law amid rural protests

Joint letter urges special meetings before December 26 as critics warn lower central funding and higher state burden could weaken the successor to MGNREGA

Our Special Correspondent Published 25.12.25, 07:34 AM
The Members of the All India Agricultural Workers’ Union protest against the VB-G RAM G Bill in Patna on Monday.

The Members of the All India Agricultural Workers’ Union protest against the VB-G RAM G Bill in Patna on Monday. PTI

The Centre has asked the states to “hurriedly” hold meetings in gram panchayats to create awareness about the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Gramin (VB-G RAM G) Act amid widespread protests against the new law governing the rural job programme.

Civil society groups and Opposition parties have criticised the Act for provisions mandating 40 per cent funds contribution by the states and giving the Centre discretionary powers to fix allocations and decide areas for implementation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The VB-G RAM G Act seeks to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), which provided 100 days of unskilled work to every rural household in a year. The new Act enhances the number of workdays from 100 to 125. The Centre’s contribution to the expenditure has come down to 60 per cent in the new law from 90 per cent, a change that rights groups fear will dismantle
the scheme.

Union rural development secretary Shailesh Kumar Singh and panchayati raj secretary Vivek Bhardwaj have written a joint letter to the chief secretaries of states, asking them to create awareness about the VB-G RAM G Act.

“The Act aims to further strengthen rural employment, livelihood diversification, and socio-economic empowerment through a right-based framework backed by guaranteed access to wage employment and sustainable livelihood opportunities. To create widespread awareness regarding the key provisions and legal rights under the Act, it is requested to conduct a Special Gram Sabha in every Gram Panchayat before 26th December 2025,” the letter dated December 21 said.

The states have been asked to upload the proceedings of the meetings through the Panchayat
Nirnay App.

RELATED TOPICS

VB-G RAM G Bill Indian Government
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Survivor's 'death sentence': Unnao victim's unheeded plea to PM Modi on Sengar's release

'It was very painful. Had I not been married and not had children, I would have committed suicide in front of the judge. The judge did not see the victim and gave the judgment,' the rape survivor told PTI
The Delhi High Court suspended the jail term of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was serving life imprisonment in the 2017 Unnao rape case, on Dec. 23, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Kuldeep Sengar's goons came to our house and declared that they would kill each one of us

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT