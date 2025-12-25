Jamia suspends Dalit professor over Muslim atrocities question in semester exam row

The government-funded Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has suspended a Dalit professor and decided to file a police complaint against him for a question on “atrocities” on Muslims in India in the semester exam.

The question paper on “Social Problems in India” for BA (Honours) in social work had asked students to “discuss the atrocities against Muslim minorities in India giving suitable examples”.

The university on Tuesday issued an order suspending Prof Virendra Balaji Shahare, a Dalit faculty member in the department of social work, for setting the question paper.

“And whereas the competent authority, JMI, has taken serious view on the negligence and carelessness on the part of Prof Virendra Balaji Shahare, department of social work. In this matter, on instruction of competent authority, the paper setter Prof Virendra Balaji Shahare, department of social work, JMI, is placed under suspension till further order and Police FIR will be filed as per rules,” the order said.

An inquiry has also been instituted against Shahare.

Four JMI faculty members have decried the action as “un-academic”. They said the question was aimed at assessing the students’ understanding of social problems, which was part of the course.

“The question paper is finalised by the moderation committee headed by the head of the department. Did the university enquire from the moderation committee about this question? Why has no action been taken against members of the moderation committee?” asked a faculty member.

Another faculty member said the suspension and the FIR were not justified in

this case.

“Prof Shahare faced action because he is a Dalit faculty member. The Dalit faculty members are being targeted because they raise critical issues concerning society,” said the faculty member.

An email by The Telegraph seeking vice-chancellor Prof Mazhar Asif’s comments on criticism of the university action is awaiting a response.

A university source said the VC on Wednesday decided to soften his stand and the professor might not be subjected to harassment.