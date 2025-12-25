Chandbali rape and murder of Class III girl sparks outrage and protest across Odisha

The suspected rape and murder of a Class III student on Tuesday has triggered widespread public outrage in Chandbali, Bhadrak district of Odisha.

On Wednesday, angry residents gheraoed the Chandbali police station, a day after staging road blockades in various parts of the area, around 55km from Bhadrak town. Tension continues to prevail.

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed concern over the incident and assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible. The state government also announced an ex gratia of ₹10 lakh for the victim’s family. Police on Wednesday arrested the prime accused from Jagatsinghpur. The arrest followed protests, including a blockade and vandalism at the accused’s residence.

The girl, the daughter of a bus conductor, had left her home around 2pm on Tuesday but did not return. Despite a frantic search by the family, she remained untraceable until locals discovered her unclothed body near the Baligaon panchayat office under the jurisdiction of Chandbali police station. The circumstances surrounding her death led to widespread anger and calls for justice.

Protesters gathered in large numbers and blocked the Bhadrak–Chandbali main road by burning tyres, bringing traffic to a halt on both sides through Tuesday night. Demonstrators also demanded the closure of liquor shops in the area, alleging that alcohol abuse contributes to rising crime. One liquor shop was vandalised during the agitation.

“Such crimes are taking place because of easy access to liquor. These shops should be relocated,” one protester said. As the situation grew tense, police struggled to restore order and assured the public that their concerns would be addressed. Locals also alleged that the accused had committed the act under the influence of alcohol.

Senior police officials rushed to the site to manage the law and order situation. Superintendent of police (Bhadrak) Manoj Kumar Rout said: “Prima facie, it appears to be a case of sexual

assault and murder. We have arrested the prime accused. As per local demands, steps will be taken to demolish unauthorised liquor outlets and a special drive will be launched against illegal liquor and ganja sales.”

The incident drew strong political reactions. Both the BJD and the Congress have called for a Chandbali

bandh on Thursday. The BJD also staged a protest outside the chief minister’s residence in Bhubaneswar, criticising the rise in crimes against women.

BJD MLA Pramila Mallick said: “Women and girls are not safe in the state. Has the chief minister summoned the director-general of police to discuss this alarming trend?”

Local BJD MLA Byomokesh Ray added: “As a mark of protest against the horrific crime and the administration’s failure to control rising lawlessness, we have called a six-hour Chandbali bandh on Thursday from 6am to 12 noon.”