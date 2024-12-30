Punjab bandh: Farmers block roads at many places, traffic hit; emergency services to remain open

Farmers blocked roads at many places across the state on Monday as part of their Punjab bandh call, hamstringing the commuter traffic.

1 8 Farmers block a road during the statewide 'bandh' called as part their ongoing protest, in Amritsar, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. (PTI)

ADVERTISEMENT

A call for a shutdown was given last week by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha over the Centre not accepting the demands of protesting farmers.

2 8 Employees of a restaurant prepare 'langar' for farmers during the statewide 'bandh' called as part their ongoing protest, in Amritsar, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. (PTI)

The bandh will be observed from 7 am to 4 pm. Farmers observed a sit-in at Dhareri Jattan Toll Plaza which affected vehicular movement on the Patiala-Chandigarh National Highway.

3 8 A road blocked by farmers during the statewide 'bandh' called as part their ongoing protest, in Amritsar, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. (PTI)

At Amritsar's Golden Gate, farmers started to assemble near the city's entry point while in Bathinda's Rampura Phul, they blocked roads.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Sunday said though there will be a complete bandh, emergency services will be allowed to operate.

"The bandh will be observed from 7 am to 4 pm. However, emergency services will remain operational. Anyone travelling to the airport to catch a flight or anyone going to attend a job interview, or anyone needs to attend a wedding... all these things have been kept out of our bandh call," he said.

4 8 Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal rests during his hunger strike, at the Khanauri Border in Sangrur district. (PTI)

Meanwhile, 70-year-old farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's hunger strike entered its 35th day on Monday.

Dallewal has so far refused medical treatment.

5 8 Farmers run for cover after police used teargas to disperse them during their protest at the Shambhu border, in Patiala district, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (PTI)

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting at the Punjab-Haryana border demanding a legal guarantee of a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Dallewal had earlier said he would not break his fast until the government agreed to the farmers' demands.

The apex court has given the Punjab government time till December 31 to persuade Dallewal to shift to a hospital, granting the state the liberty to seek logistical support from the Centre, if necessary.

6 8 Farmers sit around a bonfire to warm themselves at their protest site during a cold winter morning, at Shambhu border, in Patiala district, Punjab, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. (PTI)

Farmers, under the banner of SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13, after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

7 8 ear gas being used by security personnel to disperse the farmers moving towards barricades during their foot march to Delhi, at Shambhu border in Patiala district, Punjab, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. A 'jatha' of 101 farmers on Friday began its foot march to Delhi from their protest site at Shambhu border, but was stopped a few metres away by a multilayered barricading. (PTI)

A "jatha" (group) of 101 farmers attempted to march to Delhi on foot three times between December 6 and 14 but were stopped by security personnel from Haryana.

8 8 Farmers block a road during the statewide 'bandh' called as part their ongoing protest, in Amritsar, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. (PTI)

Besides the MSP, farmers are also demanding a debt waiver, pension, no hike in electricity tariffs, withdrawal of police cases, and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.