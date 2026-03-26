Supreme Court pulls up Haryana police in child rape case, orders SIT probe

The Supreme Court on Wednesday came down heavily on Haryana police top brass, including the Gurgaon police commissioner, for failing to act against the rapist of a three-and-a-half-year-old child, as it constituted a special investigation team to probe the case.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi also divested the commissioner, the investigating officers and certain others from the case. The court also indicated that several other heads would roll in the case as it posted the matter for further hearing to April 6. The child was sexually assaulted by an accused between December 1, 2025, and January 31, 2026.

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"The manner in which the police authorities, ranging from the commissioner of police to the sub-inspector, have so far investigated discloses a concerted and unwarranted attempt to discredit the version of the minor victim and to portray the concerns raised by her parents as exaggerated and unfounded," the bench noted in its order.

Dictating the order, the CJI said: “It appears to us that the present case reflects a disturbing pattern wherein the police authorities have made concerted efforts to shield the suspects, relying upon an irresponsible and casual report submitted by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC)... To ensure a fair, dispassionate and independent investigation, we constitute a special investigation team."