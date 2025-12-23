MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 23 December 2025

Supreme Court sends deportation case to Calcutta High Court for review of citizenship

Top court says high court should decide citizenship status first as woman challenges detention and Centre delays decision on deportation order after earlier directive

Our Bureau Published 23.12.25, 07:14 AM
Calcutta High Court. 

Calcutta High Court.  File picture

The Supreme Court on Monday refrained from entertaining the plea of a woman challenging the Centre’s decision to deport her to Pakistan despite a Calcutta High Court directive asking the government to determine her citizenship status.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi heard senior advocate Shashi Kiran’s argument that petitioner Bibi Fatema was an Indian citizen married to an Indian national but was being sent to Pakistan on the ground that she had come to India on a Pakistani visa.

The bench asked Calcutta High Court to pass suitable orders as and when Fatema filed an application.

Fatema’s counsel said the high court, where the woman had challenged her detention order and the consequential move to deport her, had on September 15 directed the Centre to determine her citizenship within 60 days. However, the authorities have so far not taken any decision, she submitted.

Fatema has also challenged her detention as being illegal and unconstitutional.

The bench noted that it would be appropriate to send back the case to the high court, which had not taken a final decision, and disposed of the special leave petition.

