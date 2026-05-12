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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 12 May 2026

Six devotees killed, over 12 injured after temple wall and tin sheets collapse in Maharashtra’s Sangli

Police said around 350 temple-goers were present on the premises when strong winds accompanied by heavy rain prompted them to take shelter

PTI Published 12.05.26, 09:04 PM
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Six devotees were killed and 12 to 14 others injured after a wall and tin sheets on the premises of a temple collapsed following strong winds and heavy rains in Maharashtra's Sangli district on Tuesday evening, police officials said.

The incident took place at the Margudevi Temple in Mothewadi village under Jath tehsil in the western Maharashtra district, they said.

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Police said a large number of devotees usually visit the temple on Tuesdays.

"There were around 350 devotees on the temple premises. In the evening, sudden strong winds accompanied by heavy rains lashed the area, prompting devotees to take shelter along a wall and under tin sheets. The wall and the tin sheets suddenly collapsed, trapping devotees," said Sangli Superintendent of Police Tushar Doshi.

Six devotees were killed and 12 to 14 others injured in the collapse, he said.

The injured devotees were rushed to a hospital, where they are undergoing treatment, Doshi added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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