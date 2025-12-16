Sonia Gandhi flags frontline women workers’ distress, urges pay hike and filling vacancy

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday raised concerns in the Rajya Sabha over the distress faced by women frontline workers, calling for a doubling of the Centre’s contribution to their pay and the filling of nearly three lakh vacancies under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS).

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, the former Congress president said ASHA workers, anganwadi workers and helpers, and community resource persons under the National Rural Livelihood Mission remain overburdened and underpaid despite their central role in delivering public services.

"Across the country, ASHA workers undertake immunisation, mobilisation, maternal health, and family welfare. Yet, they remain volunteers with low honorarium and limited social security," she said.

Sonia Gandhi pointed out that anganwadi workers currently receive a base honorarium of Rs 4,500 per month, while helpers are paid Rs 2,250 by the central government.

She also flagged large-scale vacancies in the ICDS framework, saying nearly three lakh posts remain unfilled at various levels, leaving lakhs of children and mothers without access to essential services.

"Even when filled, these posts fall short of population norms due to the lack of updated census figures since 2011," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

She urged the Centre to work closely with state governments to fill all existing vacancies, ensure timely remuneration, and double its financial contribution to the pay of women frontline workers.

She also sought the appointment of an additional ASHA worker in villages with a population greater than 2,500 and doubling of the number of anganwadi workers to enable early childhood education in addition to existing nutrition and health initiatives.

"I wish to emphasise that strengthening, expanding and supporting this workforce is an investment in India's future," Gandhi said.