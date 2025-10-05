Sundarbans ASHA workers get training of dealing snakebite in the mangrove delta

More than 80 accredited social health activists (ASHA) in the Sundarbans were part of a training session to mitigate snakebite deaths in the mangrove delta.

The session — held recently at the Kultali BDO office in Jamtala, South 24-Parganas — provided the participants with essential knowledge on identifying the common venomous and non-venomous snake species found in and around the mangrove delta.

It focused on four key areas — dispelling common misinformation about snakebites; recognising symptoms caused by bites of venomous snakes; the need to administer correct first aid before victims reach a hospital for an anti-venom shot; and curbing human-snake conflict.

A government hospital should be the first stop for a snakebite victim, the participants were told.

“Every year, we lose many to snakebites. Education and quick action are the most powerful tools we have to change this,” said Samarendra Nath Roy, a senior doctor at Canning Government Hospital, who led the training.

“Most of the snakebite deaths in the Sundarbans are caused by the common krait, followed by the monocellate cobra. While the bite of a cobra leads to immediate pain and swelling of the affected area, the bite of a common krait has no such symptoms. There is no immediate pain or swelling. The victim feels pain in the gut after a while. Many victims think they are suffering from flatulence or indigestion and take the wrong pill,” said Roy.

The four most poisonous groups of snakes found in India are the common krait, monocellate cobra, Russell’s viper and spectacled cobra. The participants went through a detailed pictorial presentation on each of these four groups, as well as the common non-venomous snakes found in the Sundarbans.

“Bengal suffers from a lack of awareness and a high rate of misinformation around proper medical treatment of snakebites. ASHA workers were chosen because they are the most crucial interface between the public health system and the community,” said a spokesperson for the Human and Environment Alliance League (HEAL), an NGO that organised the session as part of an ongoing campaign.

More than 60 hoardings are being installed across Kultali and Gosaba as part of the campaign. They show different types of snakes with pictures and list a set of dos and don’ts in case of snakebites.