Some Bharatiya people don't know our own languages: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday expressed concern over the declining use of Indian languages and mother tongues, saying the situation has reached a point where "some Bharatiya people do not know our own languages".

Speaking in Nagpur at the release of the English version of 'Shri Dnyaneshwari', a book originally written in Marathi by Sant Dnyaneshwar, Bhagwat appealed to society to introspect on the erosion of linguistic heritage.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There was a time when entire communication, sharing, daily business was in Sanskrit. Now, some American professor teaches us Sanskrit, when in reality we should have been teaching it to the world. Many children today do not know some very basic and simple words and often speak at home in a mix of their mother tongue and English," he said.

"The situation has reached a point where some Bharatiya people do not know our own Indian languages," the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief said.

He maintained that English-medium education was not to blame, but the reluctance to speak Indian languages at home was aggravating the situation.

"If we speak our language properly in our home, things would be better. But we do not do it," he said.

Even seers now reach out in English, which is understandable, but still indicative of changing linguistic preferences, Bhagwat noted.

Referring to Sant Dnyaneshwar, he said the saint brought the knowledge of the Bhagavad Gita into Marathi for a better understanding of society.

"Now the problem is that there are not enough words in the English language that capture the essence and depth of the thoughts or concepts expressed in our languages. A single word used by Dnyaneshwar often requires multiple English words without fully conveying the intended meaning," he said.

Citing an example, he pointed to Kalpavruksha, the wish-fulfilling tree from mythology in Indian tradition.

"How will you translate Kalpavruksha in English?" Bhagwat asked, stressing the limitations of translating culturally rich concepts into a foreign language. He said such examples highlight why Indian languages must be preserved and strengthened.

Bhagwat further said that Indian philosophical traditions emphasise unity despite physical differences.

"Where there is faith, we all are an expression of the one," he said, recalling how a seer once told foreign visitors that debating whether there is one God or many was unnecessary since the existence of the divine itself was central.

Bhagwat said the Indian tradition teaches people to think beyond individual interests and consider the welfare of families and communities. "This has been told to people in different words and different formats," he said.

Bhagwat also said that debates on whether the Bhagavad Gita emphasises knowledge or action overlook its holistic approach.

"Like a bird cannot fly without wings, we need two wings - knowledge and karma - and the bird itself is your faith. Knowledge without faith is like (demon king) Ravana," he said.

The Bhagavad Gita has the truth, knowledge and summary of all the past, present and future of the world, he added.

Bhagwat emphasised on translation of ancient books like 'Shri Dnyaneshwari' in English so that while reading it, people will also try to learn the original text.

The RSS further said, "Devotion is truth, it means that we are connected, it is a spiritual truth. And, now science is also understanding it." "Earlier, science used to think that all the creation (in the world) has come from the root and because of that, all particles and people are also different, and it may look different as well, because everyone's behaviour and experience is different in the world," he said.

"Even in our country, languages, eating habits, devotion, customs, deities and sects are different, but in all this, we all are connected at one place and that place connects the world as well. We are united in diversity," he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.