Social awareness: Police hand out free drug test kit to fight addiction

Is your child doing drugs? Find out in a minute with a urine drug testing kit available free in Bilaspur police stations.

Under their 'Har Ghar, Satark Parivar' campaign, police in Bilapsur district have been for the first time distributing urine drug test kits to help detect whether a person is addicted to drugs.

"Urine drug testing kits have been sent to all the police stations of the district so that the youth can be saved from drug menace through early detection," Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Sandeep Dhawal said on Tuesday.

The growing addiction of chitta (adulterated heroin) and other lethal drugs among the state's youths has become a serious social and health crisis.

The kit is capable of identifying six types of drugs —- chitta, charas, opium, bhookki, smack and other narcotics. The test does not require any kind of medical lab procedure, police said.

This kit is divided into six different columns and requires 2-3 drops of urine to produce. If a person is addicted to a particular drug, the corresponding column turns red. The entire process takes no more than a minute.

"Bilaspur police currently have 2,000 urine drug testing kits available and 200 kits have been sent to each police station," Dhawal said The kit, which can be had for free from police, has a market price of about Rs 300, he said According to a police report, barring 40 panchayats, of total 176 in the district, instances of buying or selling chitta have come to the fore in all remaining panchayats So far this year, the seized quantities of the drug has exceeded what it was in 2024, while the recovery of hashish has doubled.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.