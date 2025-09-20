MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Siddaramaiah sets one-month deadline for civic officials to repair Bengaluru roads, warns of strict action

The Karnataka chief minister said Rs 750 crore has been earmarked to repair all the roads

PTI Published 20.09.25, 11:56 PM
Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah PTI

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday set a deadline of one month for the officers of the civic agency to repair all the roads in the city.

He warned that the Chief Engineers will be held accountable if the deadline was not met.

Addressing reporters after a meeting with his deputy D K Shivakumar and the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) officials, Siddaramaiah said Rs 750 crore has been earmarked to repair all the roads.

According to him, about 6,000 potholes have been filled while 8,000 more are yet to be fixed.

The CM also cautioned officials not to compromise on the quality of the work.

"I will hold two meetings in the next one month. I will take strict action if any shortcoming is found," Siddaramaiah told reporters.

Recently BlackBuck CEO and Co-founder Rajesh Yabaji had posted on X that he was planning to move out of Outer Ring Road (Bellandur) due to pothole ridden road.

On Saturday, the Peenya Industries Association too highlighted the poor state of roads in the city and told D K Shivakumar, who holds Bengaluru development portfolio, that many companies may move to neighbouring states which are providing better infrastructure.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Siddaramaiah Karnataka
