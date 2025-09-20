MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
BJP slams Karnataka Congress over potholes, says even tech firms fleeing Bengaluru

According to the saffron party spokesperson, the Congress government is giving a ‘death tax’ (mauth ki tax) through potholes and crumbling infrastructure because no money is left in the government

PTI Published 20.09.25, 04:07 PM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

The BJP on Saturday hit out at the Congress government in Karnataka over the state's infrastructure woes, alleging that instead of fulfilling promises, citizens are left to deal with potholes and broken roads. Reacting to reports of online trucking platform BlackBuck moving from Bellandur on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road (ORR) due to commuting and road issues, the BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said even tech companies are forced to leave Bengaluru because of the poor condition of roads.

“Not just pathetic condition of roads there is the lowest intent to solve the problem," the BJP leader charged at a press conference here.

“Instead of guarantees, the people of Karnataka are only getting potholes, crumbling infrastructure and civic woes especially in Bengaluru despite paying high taxes," he claimed.

According to the saffron party spokesperson, the Congress government is giving a ‘death tax’ (mauth ki tax) through potholes and crumbling infrastructure because no money is left in the government.

"All the money is being looted through that pothole and is going to some leaders in Delhi. So there is a pothole form of government where everything put in the pot is going via the hole to the Congress leadership." Poonawalla alleged that under the Congress rule, the middle class is being looted through high prices and scams, including MUDA, Valmiki, liquor, and housing scams.

There is constant spate of price rises, right from stamp duty, water, milk, petrol, diesel and essential commodities, he added.

Also Read

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

