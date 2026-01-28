Shashi Tharoor stays silent on CPM leanings but vows direct talks with Congress leaders

Senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has declined to comment on reports suggesting his speculative leanings toward the CPM, but clarified that his absence from the high-level Congress meeting in New Delhi was simply a matter of bad timing.

Responding to reporters in New Delhi on Tuesday, Tharoor said he intends to speak "directly" to the party leadership about his views, noting that the Parliament session commencing on Wednesday would be the perfect time for those discussions.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, Tharoor said he had seen reports claiming that he had held discussions with individuals associated with the CPM in Dubai, but declined to comment on the matter. While the ruling CPM dismissed questions about any discussion of Tharoor joining the party as mere speculation, the Congress maintained that he is a senior leader, any issues he may have would be resolved, and denied that he was quitting the grand old organisation.

According to Tharoor, the invitation arrived too late for him to change his plans. "I was only invited to the strategic meeting a day or two ago," he explained. "By that time, I had already booked my flight to return from Dubai," he added. He also blamed the media for speculative reports.

Responding to questions at the Kerala Literature Festival, Tharoor, as quoted by PTI, said he had taken a strong stand on the issue and remained “unapologetic.”

He said, "I have at no stage violated any of the Congress’ positions in Parliament; the only issue on which there has been public disagreement on principle is about Operation Sindoor where I did take a very strong stand, and I remain unapologetic about that.

His remarks come amid recent reports highlighting “Tharoor’s differences with the party leadership,” with speculation that he is upset over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi not adequately acknowledging him at a recent event in Kochi, as well as over alleged repeated attempts by state leaders to sideline him.

The Congress Working Committee member addressed speculations that he had snubbed the "strategic meeting" of the party, held earlier in the day at top party leader Sonia Gandhi's residence in the national capital.

Clarifying his absence from the Congress meeting amid speculation of a rift with the party, the Thiruvananthapuram MP said it was better to convey concerns directly to the party leadership rather than discuss them publicly.

“Several things have appeared in the media—some of which may be true, others not—and such matters should not be discussed on public platforms,” he said, adding that he had informed the party in advance about his inability to attend the programme.

“Whatever I have to say will be said within the party,” Tharoor added.