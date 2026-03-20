LDF’s remittance–lottery–liquor model won’t last: Shashi Tharoor backs Congress's Kerala 2.0 plan

The LDF government in Kerala keeps the state reliant on remittances, lotteries, and liquor, a model that will not work anymore, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has said, asserting that the UDF has plenty of new ideas for Kerala 2.0.

In an interview with PTI, Tharoor said the Congress-led UDF's plank for the upcoming polls in Kerala is much more positive than just the anti-incumbency element against the LDF's 10-year rule.

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He accused the Left Democratic Front dispensation of mismanagement, saying the state government runs out of salaries by September and has to borrow money to pay.

Asked whether the central plank of the Congress would be the anti-incumbency against the Pinarayi Vijayan government, Tharoor said, "No, I think our plank is much more positive. It is about Kerala 2.0."

"Yes, there is an anti-incumbency element. One of our key campaign slogans is it's time for an accounting of everything that the government has done wrong.

"But in addition to that, there is a very positive message. For example, we delivered specific five guarantees from free travel for women in buses to improved pension payments, which is something that the Left front government has consistently failed to do," Tharoor told PTI.

The election for the 140-seat Kerala Assembly will be held on April 9.

The MP from Thiruvananthapuram said that the party's manifesto is yet to come out, but among the ideas that he has been advocating is to open up the environment to businesses in the state.

"We in Kerala cannot remain reliant on remittances, lotteries and liquor, which is essentially what is keeping the state going," he said.

"Do you know that we actually spent more money on debt servicing, interests on debts, and on salaries and pensions than we do on all of our development projects put together. It is a disgrace," he said, slamming the Left government's revenue model.

"This sort of stuff simply cannot do now, you need responsible management, but you can't do it by taxing your own people. You are already the most highly taxed people in India. Highest property tax, highest stamp duty, highest various state levies. What we need now is revenue to be generated by new businesses, new ventures," Tharoor asserted.

"I have lots of ideas, the Congress- UDF have a lot of ideas for new things we can do that have not been tried so far," he added.

Tharoor emphasised that the BJP will remain a marginal player, and the contest will primarily be between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front.

"It is not a triangular contest, for the BJP is a zero-seat party in the assembly. From zero, if they go to one or two or three, they will be extremely proud and happy, and they will congratulate themselves on a great win. That is the situation the BJP is in," he said.

"They (BJP) are not even likely to have a big enough footprint to be a kingmaker in the state. It is going to be between the LDF and the UDF, there are no doubts about that," the Congress MP said.

In the 2021 state election, the incumbent LDF retained power with 99 seats, upping its last tally by eight more.

The election marked the first time an alliance won consecutive terms in the state since 1977.

The UDF won 41 seats, six fewer than before, although their vote share increased. The BJP drew a blank.

The Congress declared its second list of 37 candidates for the Kerala polls late Thursday evening. It had declared its first list of 55 candidates two days ago.

The last date for filing nominations for the Kerala polls is March 23.