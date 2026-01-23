Nine hospitalised after suspected water contamination in Indore’s Mhow

At least nine people were hospitalised after falling ill from suspected contaminated drinking water in Mhow tehsil of Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district, officials said on Friday, triggering fresh concern over water safety in the region that has seen repeated outbreaks in recent months.

Cases of water-borne diseases were reported from the Patti Bazaar and Chander Marg areas on Thursday night.

Indore collector Shivam Verma reached Mhow late the same night, visited patients undergoing treatment at a hospital and spoke to residents of the affected localities, an official said.

Nine patients have been admitted to hospital, while a few others are recovering at home. Health department teams have been present at the site since Friday morning under the direction of chief medical and health officer Dr Madhav Hasani.

A team from Indore Medical College and other specialist doctors are also being sent to the area. Mhow MLA Usha Thakur visited the hospital to meet those affected.

Collector Verma directed the health department to ensure proper treatment for all patients and instructed the Mhow Cantonment Board to check water quality and maintain cleanliness. The administration said the situation is being closely monitored.

Residents have alleged that muddy and foul-smelling water had been supplied for weeks and that people, including school-going children, fell ill after consuming it, forcing many to miss classes and examinations, NDTV reported.

Several residents said they had complained repeatedly about contaminated water supply, pointing out that in some areas pipelines passed through sewage pits or drains, but claimed no action was taken.

Officials said the affected areas will be surveyed, residents showing symptoms will be given treatment, and critical cases will be admitted to hospital. No patient is currently in a critical condition, and some are expected to be discharged during the day.

The incident has revived memories of a major water contamination crisis reported last month in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area, where several people fell ill and deaths were linked to contaminated drinking water.

Residents of Bhagirathpura have claimed that 25 people have died since December due to vomiting and diarrhoea caused by polluted water.

However, a status report submitted by the Madhya Pradesh government to the High Court on January 15 said that seven deaths had occurred, including that of a five-month-old boy.

A death audit report by a committee of the Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College later indicated that 15 deaths in Bhagirathpura could be linked to the contamination.

According to officials, contaminated water was detected in 51 tubewells in Bhagirathpura, with test reports confirming the presence of E coli bacteria. The contamination was traced to sewage from a toilet mixing with piped drinking water.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has since directed the administration to preserve original records linked to the Bhagirathpura contamination, including the pipeline tender and an investigation report prepared by the State Pollution Control Board.