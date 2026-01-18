Indore water crisis: Bhagirathpura families describe deaths and illness in video shared by Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday posted an eight-minute video on his YouTube channel highlighting the water contamination crisis in Indore.

The video features residents of Bhagirathpura describing the impact of unsafe drinking water on their families. "You can't get clean water in Indore," the leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha says at the start of the video.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video mentions that Indore is the cleanest city in the country. It also says there are claims that in Bhagirathpura, many died due to drinking polluted water.

The video captures the residents’ frustration at authorities. "It's all because of water. It's been said to the Parliament, to the MLA, but no one listens. People die because of drinking water," one person says.

The Congress leader called it an urban model gone wrong. "I am the leader of the Opposition. So, it's my responsibility. I have come here to pray to God. I have come to stand with them," he says.

Several families recount personal losses to the Congress MP.

"My father died on the 28th and he had a fever from morning to evening on the 27th. I have told the minister and the MLA but no one listened. The water problem is going on. No one listens. The administration doesn't listen either," one person says.

The video also captures the day-to-day struggles of families coping with illness. Residents have had to turn to alternative sources for drinking water.

"We buy from the market. The administration is not doing anything," one resident says. Families continue to struggle even as attention focuses on the crisis.

"How long will we buy water? The government is not giving us water for free. We have to pay for it. How long will we buy water? Will we buy water for Rs 1200?" one woman asked.

"When the Narbada Line was introduced last year, they took Rs 3000 from every house just to connect the lines. You can see that the whole of Bhagirathpur has become a cremation ground," one resident said.

Rahul also asked if the families of the victims were paid compensation. The families replied that no one even came to meet them. The Congress leader also visited hospital to meet patients undergoing treatment.

"The media and the country's attention is here. But as soon as the attention leaves here, the same thing will happen again," Rahul said.