Russia arms in massive defence plan as India clears Rs 2.38 lakh crore buys

India on Friday cleared defence procurements worth ₹2.38 lakh crore for the army and the air force, including the purchase of five S-400 missile systems from Russia.

The air force will get remotely piloted strike aircraft apart from the fresh batch of five S-400 Triumf interceptor-based missile systems that can destroy incoming hostile aircraft, missiles and even drones at 400km.

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For the army, the ministry has approved an air defence tracked system, armour-piercing tank ammunition, a high-capacity radio relay system, the Dhanush gun system and a runway-independent aerial surveillance system.

“Considering its operational effectiveness and performance during Operation Sindoor, the IAF plans to procure another five S-400 systems,” a defence ministry official said.

“It played a critical role in intercepting and neutralising incoming missiles and drones, significantly bolstering India’s air defence capabilities.”

The official added that the fresh batch of S-400s would strengthen India’s defences along the China and Pakistan borders.

India had in 2018 signed a $5.43-billion deal to procure five squadrons of S-400, Russia’s most advanced long-range, surface-to-air missile defence system. Three units have been delivered so far, with the Ukraine conflict delaying the remaining two.

In a post on X, defence minister Rajnath Singh said he had chaired the defence acquisition council (DAC) meeting that cleared the proposals. He said the current financial year had witnessed record approvals and contracts.

The Dhanush gun system will enhance the artillery’s ability to engage targets at longer ranges in all terrains with enhanced lethality and accuracy, the defence ministry said.

Apart from the S-400, the procurement proposals cleared for the air force relate to “medium transport aircraft… remotely piloted strike aircraft and overhaul of Su-30 Aero engine aggregates”, the ministry said.

It said the medium transport aircraft would replace “the transport fleet of AN32 and IL76”, meeting “strategic, tactical and operational airlift requirements”.

The remotely piloted strike aircraft will enable offensive counters and coordinated air operations, also providing stealth intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance activities, it said.

The overhaul of the Su-30 Aero engine and its aggregates will increase the service life of the aircraft, the ministry said.

Ministry sources said that no timetable had been set for the proposals announced on Friday. It takes an estimated three years, at least, for a proposal approved by the DAC to fructify into a contract.

“It’s heartwarming to note that in the financial year 2025-26, acceptance of necessity (AoN) for 55 proposals amounting to ₹6.73 lakh crore has been accorded by the DAC,” Rajnath posted on X.

“Moreover, capital procurement contracts have been signed for 503 proposals amounting to ₹2.28 lakh crore in the current fiscal year. This is the highest number in any given financial year.”