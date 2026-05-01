Thane, Navi Mumbai wetland report draws criticism, panel denies protection status to key flamingo sites; activists term it 'erroneous'

Environmental groups have slammed a district wetland committee after its latest report concluded that eight water bodies in Thane and Navi Mumbai, including prominent flamingo habitats, failed to meet criteria for wetland protection under the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017.

The Thane district wetland committee, which examined the NRI and T S Chanakya water bodies and six other sites in Thane and Navi Mumbai, stated that none met the criteria for wetland classification, citing reasons such as artificial origin, past land use and existing development planning designations.

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Environmentalists termed the findings as "erroneous", alleging that the panel ignored state forest department reports and Bombay High Court observations that identify these sites as sensitive satellite ecosystems.

The NatConnect Foundation stated that the NRI and T S Chanakya water bodies were part of the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary's satellite wetland ecosystem, as per a state forest department report.

The group also referred to recommendations by the Wildlife Institute of India, which has stressed conservation of Navi Mumbai wetlands, including DPS Flamingo Lake.

Environmental groups have also criticised the committee for relying heavily on inputs from City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), including development plan zoning and land reservation status.

The Union environment ministry had clarified that identification of wetlands falls under the State Wetlands Authority and not CIDCO, NatConnect director B N Kumar said.

The committee has also rejected other water bodies, including Lotus Lake and the Jewel of Navi Mumbai, citing their artificial nature or absence in official records.

Activists argued that the panel ignored the broader definition of wetlands under the Ramsar Convention, which includes both natural and artificial water bodies, and warned that the decision could weaken ecological protection in the region.