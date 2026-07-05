RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says lack of family guidance, screen time makes children more fragile

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday emphasised the urgent need to build mental resilience in youngsters, cautioning that children are becoming increasingly fragile due to a lack of traditional family guidance and excessive screen time.

Addressing the gathering at the inauguration of the 'Sanmarg' Mind Wellness Centre in Nagpur, Bhagwat said the new generation needs conversation, and we must prevent the loneliness that sets in, stressing that society must prioritise the mental well-being of the youth.

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He noted that mythological tales — such as the struggles and challenges faced by the Pandavas — once provided strength to young minds, but the situation today was dire.

"Failed in the 12th standard, so they commit suicide. Scolded at home, they run away or do something drastic. How did the mind reach this state?" Bhagwat asked, lamenting that children today are often left in front of televisions or given mobile phones from an early age instead of receiving guidance through traditional storytelling by grandmothers.

He highlighted that the absence of grandmothers and the lack of time spent by parents have left children isolated.

"The new generation needs conversation. We must prevent the loneliness that sets in, and if they are making mistakes, it is often our own failure in guidance that causes it," he added.

Bhagwat emphasised that the primary responsibility, both in homes and society at large, is to cultivate a mindset capable of facing life's challenges, ensuring that the new generation does not become fragile.

"The new generation needs conversation. We must prevent the loneliness that sets in, and if they are making mistakes, it is often our own failure in guidance that causes it," he added.

Bhagwat asserted that the challenge of mental health is so vast that it cannot be solved by medical professionals alone and requires a collective effort from parents and elders.

He further called for the development of an "advanced Indian psychology" by integrating modern practices with India’s ancient knowledge systems.

"The importance of the mind has long been emphasised in India. Today, psychology practised in India originates from Western countries. I do not mean that in a negative sense, but modern psychology is built on those foundations, but it is still not fully complete," he said.

India's tradition offers a complete and holistic treatment of the mind, which modern psychology can also learn, Bhagwat said, citing the examples of the Yoga Vashistha and Patanjali's Yoga Sutras.

Praising the Sanmarg Mind Wellness Centre, Bhagwat promised full support for their efforts to prepare children to face life's challenges directly through homes, schools, and local communities.

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