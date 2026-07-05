MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 05 July 2026

Hawker evictions paused till October; municipal affairs department to meet representatives to chalk out plan

Asit Saha, president of Hawkers Joint Action Committee, and some of his fellow members met Suvendu at the Janatar Durbar on Saturday

Subhajoy Roy And Kinsuk Basu Published 05.07.26, 04:38 AM
representational image

representational image File picture

Hawker evictions from the city’s pavements will be on hold till October and the state municipal affairs department will meet hawkers’ representatives to put together a plan, a hawker leader quoted chief minister Suvendu Adhikari as telling them at a meeting on Saturday.

Metro could not get any confirmation from the state government on what transpired in the discussions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asit Saha, president of Hawkers Joint Action Committee, and some of his fellow members met Suvendu at the Janatar Durbar on Saturday.

“The chief minister told us that hawker evictions from the pavements of Calcutta will be on hold till October. He said the municipal affairs department will sit with us. He also made it clear that hawkers can set up stalls on only one-third of the width of a pavement while the rest must be kept free for pedestrians,” said Saha.

Suvendu offered no relief for squatters on railway land. “The chief minister said he cannot commit anything about railway properties,” Saha said.

Since the BJP formed the government, hawkers have been evicted from multiple railway stations and land belonging to the railways, often in the presence of police.

Saha said they had sought an appointment with Suvendu for Saturday’s Janatar Durbar and were granted one.

RELATED TOPICS

Eviction Drive Hawkers Suvendu Adhikari
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Toyota says contaminated petrol, not E20 fuel, caused Hycross issue in viral video

'Based on our detailed technical assessment of the vehicle, the issue was due to fuel contamination. Our inspection confirmed that there was no damage to any vehicle component or its fuel system,' the company said
Tayyip Erdogan
Quote left Quote right

War-addicted Israeli government must not be allowed to dynamite US-Iran deal

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT