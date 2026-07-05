Hawker evictions paused till October; municipal affairs department to meet representatives to chalk out plan

Hawker evictions from the city’s pavements will be on hold till October and the state municipal affairs department will meet hawkers’ representatives to put together a plan, a hawker leader quoted chief minister Suvendu Adhikari as telling them at a meeting on Saturday.

Metro could not get any confirmation from the state government on what transpired in the discussions.

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Asit Saha, president of Hawkers Joint Action Committee, and some of his fellow members met Suvendu at the Janatar Durbar on Saturday.

“The chief minister told us that hawker evictions from the pavements of Calcutta will be on hold till October. He said the municipal affairs department will sit with us. He also made it clear that hawkers can set up stalls on only one-third of the width of a pavement while the rest must be kept free for pedestrians,” said Saha.

Suvendu offered no relief for squatters on railway land. “The chief minister said he cannot commit anything about railway properties,” Saha said.

Since the BJP formed the government, hawkers have been evicted from multiple railway stations and land belonging to the railways, often in the presence of police.

Saha said they had sought an appointment with Suvendu for Saturday’s Janatar Durbar and were granted one.