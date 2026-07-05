Indian Army frees PoK youth who crossed LoC to meet girl friend in Uri, Kashmir

The youth from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir who was detained in Uri in May after he crossed the Line of Control (LoC) to meet a girl was sent home by the army on Saturday.

The army had detained PoK resident Zeeshan Ahmad Mir on May 31 after he entered Silikote village to meet his friend, a local girl.

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The village lies in the Indian territory, but on the other side of the border fence. When the LoC fence was erected during peak militancy, stretches had to be set up a few kilometres inside the Indian territory because of opposition from Pakistan. The area between the actual LoC and the fence stretch is Indian territory and is patrolled by the army.

Army sources said Zeeshan, a resident of Pankedi village across the LoC, was repatriated on Saturday in the presence of police and administrative officials.

On May 31, the army had issued a statement saying an “intruder” had been apprehended while crossing the LoC in Kashmir’s Uri sector.

An official said they had also detained the girl, who corroborated Zeeshan’s

version.

The official said Zeeshan was freed after they found he had “no hostile intent”.

Zeeshan and the girl had fallen in love over Snapchat. Sources said they were distant relatives.

Police sources said the boy was handed over to them by the army soon after his questioning. Three days ago, the court admitted the police chargesheet and closed the case.

“The formalities for his repatriation were completed soon after,” a source said.

Zeeshan was then taken to Kaman Post, where he was repatriated.

“A POJK resident, Zeeshan Mir S/O Lal Mir, who was apprehended while crossing the Line of Control in Uri Sector on 31 May 26, was repatriated on 04 July 2026 at 1224 hrs (IST). Individual was formally handed over to Pak Army officials,” Chinar Corps posted on X.