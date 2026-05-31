Rabri dares Bihar CM to evict her by force from Patna bungalow after fresh notice

RJD leader Rabri Devi on Saturday dared Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary to evict her by force from the government bungalow at 10 Circular Road, refusing to vacate it despite being served a fresh eviction notice.

Former chief minister Rabri and her husband and RJD president Lalu Prasad have occupied the sprawling bungalow for more than two decades. Located in Patna's high-security VVIP zone, close to the Raj Bhavan and the chief minister's residence, the premises have long functioned as the political nerve centre of the Yadav family.

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The latest notice served on Friday directed Rabri, currently the leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council, to “immediately” vacate the bungalow, which has been allotted to dairy, fisheries and animal resources minister Nandkishore Ram.

The state government had earlier allotted House No. 39 on Hardinge Road to Rabri and, last November, issued an eviction notice stating that the Circular Road residence had been earmarked for senior ministers. The RJD leader, however, refused to shift to the alternative accommodation, which lies outside Patna's VVIP zone.

"Samrat Choudhary appears very excited after becoming chief minister. Let him send the force and evict me. I am not going to vacate," a visibly agitated Rabri told reporters upon her return to Patna from Delhi.

Her remarks came on a day when Lalu left for Singapore for a medical check-up. He had previously undergone a kidney transplant there.

"The eviction notice is aimed at humiliating the messiah of social justice, Lalu Yadav. The move is being carried out under pressure from the BJP leadership," a senior RJD leader alleged.

The government rejected the charge. Building construction minister Leshi Singh said Rabri had been provided with all facilities and could not expect special treatment.

“House No. 39 on Hardinge Road was allotted to her some time ago. The government has extended all entitled benefits. Since 10 Circular Road has been allotted to a senior minister, there can be no leniency,” Singh said.

The first eviction notice was issued shortly after the NDA returned to power with a sweeping mandate in the Assembly elections, in which the RJD was reduced to 25 seats in the 243-member House.