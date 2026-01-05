Rajnath Singh commissions Coast Guard’s first indigenous pollution control vessel in Goa

Defence minister Rajnath Singh commissioned the Indian Coast Guard’s first indigenously designed and built pollution control vessel Samudra Pratap at Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) in Vasco on Monday, placing the spotlight on India’s growing focus on maritime capability and self-reliance.

Built by GSL, the 114.5-metre-long vessel has over 60 per cent indigenous content. Weighing 4,200 tonnes, Samudra Pratap can achieve speeds of more than 22 knots and has an endurance of 6,000 nautical miles, according to officials.

The ship will serve as a key platform for enforcing marine pollution control regulations, maritime law enforcement, search and rescue operations, and the protection of India’s Exclusive Economic Zone.

The vessel was formally delivered to the Coast Guard in December, ahead of its commissioning on Monday.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Union Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Indian Coast Guard Director General Paramesh Sivamani were present at the ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, Singh linked the commissioning to India’s maritime outlook. “India believes that marine resources are not the property of any one country; they are the shared heritage of humanity,” he said.

“When heritage is shared, its responsibility is also shared. This is why India has today become a responsible maritime power,” he added. Singh also spoke about the government’s focus on women’s participation in the armed forces and allied services.

“I am happy that, keeping this vision in mind, the Coast Guard has given due attention to women's empowerment. This is a matter of pride for us,” he said.

He pointed out that women officers are now handling roles such as pilot, observer, air traffic controller and logistics officer.

“Not only this, they are being trained for hovercraft operations. They are being actively deployed in frontline operations. Today, women are not only in support roles, but are also serving as front-line warriors,” he said.

In a statement, the Indian Coast Guard said the commissioning of Samudra Pratap marks progress in India’s pursuit of atmanirbharta in shipbuilding and maritime capability development.

The name Samudra Pratap, meaning Majesty of the Seas, reflects the Coast Guard’s aim to ensure safe, secure and clean seas while protecting national maritime interests.