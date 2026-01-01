MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
Rajnath Singh visits Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, pays tribute to Khaleda Zia

The defence minister signed the condolence book at the mission, marking India’s official expression of grief over the passing of one of Bangladesh’s most influential political figures

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 01.01.26, 06:01 PM
Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh X/@rajnathsingh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday visited the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi to pay his respects following the death of former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia.

He signed the condolence book at the mission, marking India’s official expression of grief over the passing of one of Bangladesh’s most influential political figures.

Sharing a photo from the visit on X, Singh said, "Went to the High Commission of Bangladesh in New Delhi. Signed the Condolence Book expressing our profound sorrow at the passing of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of Bangladesh."

The visit came days after Zia died early Tuesday in Dhaka after a prolonged illness. She was 80.

Khaleda Zia, the longtime chief of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), was a central figure in Bangladesh’s politics for decades.

She was the country’s first woman prime minister and the second woman to hold the post in the Muslim world after Pakistan’s Benazir Bhutto.

