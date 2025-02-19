MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Rajasthan: 17-year-old power-lifter dies after 270-kg rod falls on her at practice

Yashtika Acharya had won gold in the Junior National Games

PTI Published 19.02.25, 05:18 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

A gold-medallist female power-lifter in the Junior National Games died when a 270-kg rod fell on her neck during practice in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said on Wednesday.

Female powerlifter Yashtika Acharya (17) died while practising in the gym. The neck of the gold medallist player broke when a 270-kg rod fell on her on Tuesday, Naya Shahar SHO Vikram Tiwari said.

He said immediately after the accident, she was taken to the hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Tiwari said the accident happened when the trainer was making Yashtika lift weights in the gym. The trainer also suffered minor injuries in the mishap.

The SHO said the family has not registered any case in this regard. After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family on Wednesday.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

