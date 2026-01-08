Tilak Varma ruled out of first three T20Is against New Zealand after surgery

Indian batter Tilak Varma has been ruled out of the first three T20 Internationals against New Zealand starting January 21 after undergoing surgery for a groin-related issue that caused acute pain.

The injury has also raised concerns over his availability for next month’s T20 World Cup. The 23-year-old left-hander was rushed to hospital in Rajkot, where he was with the Hyderabad squad for the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

He complained of sudden and severe pain, prompting immediate medical attention.

“Tilak Varma reported acute Testicular Pain in Rajkot where he is part of the Hyderabad team for the Vijay Hazare tournament. He was taken to Gokul Hospital and on scan was diagnosed with Testicular Torsion (sudden, intense pain) and was advised immediate surgery,” a BCCI official told PTI.

“We got an opinion from our specialists who agreed with the same. Tilak Underwent successful surgery and is doing well now. We will update you as soon as we have more information on his recovery and expected time-frame for his return to play post discussion with the medical panel,” the official added.

In a separate statement issued later on Thursday, the BCCI confirmed that the surgery had taken place a day earlier.

“India batter Tilak Varma underwent surgery for an abdominal issue in Rajkot on Wednesday, 7 January. He was discharged from the hospital on Thursday morning and is scheduled to fly back to Hyderabad on Friday. He is currently stable and progressing well,” the board said.

“Tilak will resume physical training and gradually return to skill-based activities once his symptoms have fully resolved and wound healing is satisfactory. He is ruled out of the first three T20Is against New Zealand. His availability for the remaining two matches will be assessed based on his progress during the return-to-training and skill phases,” it added.

The five-match T20I series against New Zealand begins in Nagpur after the conclusion of a three-match ODI series starting Sunday. The fourth and fifth T20Is are scheduled for January 28 and 31.

Tilak’s recovery timeline is also being closely tracked with the T20 World Cup less than a month away. The tournament, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, begins on February 7, with India set to face the USA in their opening match in Mumbai.

The hosts will then take on Namibia on February 12 in Delhi.