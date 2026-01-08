Assets of 102 re-elected Lok Sabha MPs more than doubled between 2014 and 2024: Report

Between the 2014 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections, 102 Members of Parliament who were re-elected recorded an average asset growth of more than 100 per cent, according to a report released by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The report shows that the average asset growth of these 102 MPs stood at Rs 17.36 crore over the decade, translating into a jump of around 110 per cent.

Their average declared assets rose from Rs 15.76 crore in 2014 to Rs 24.21 crore in 2019, before climbing further to Rs 33.13 crore in 2024. The list of the top ten MPs with the highest increase in assets cuts across party lines.

It includes BJP’s Udayanraje Bhonsle, Poonamben Maadam, Hema Malini and Nishikant Dubey; YSR Congress Party’s P. V. Midhun Reddy; Shiromani Akali Dal’s Harsimrat Kaur Badal; Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha; and NCP (SP)’s Supriya Sule.

Udayanraje Bhonsle, who was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2014 and 2019 as an NCP MP and in 2024 on a BJP ticket from Satara in Maharashtra, recorded a 268 per cent rise in his assets.

In 2014, Bhonsle declared assets worth Rs 60 crore. This figure rose to Rs 199 crore in 2019 and further to Rs 223 crore in 2024, marking a total increase of Rs 162 crore.

BJP MP from Jamnagar, Gujarat, Poonamben Maadam registered the highest percentage jump among the group. Her assets rose by Rs 130 crore, reaching Rs 147 crore in 2024.

This reflects a rise of 747 per cent from 2014, when she had declared assets worth Rs 17 crore. YSRCP MP P. V. Midhun Reddy from the Rajampet constituency also saw a steep rise.

His assets increased by Rs 124.25 crore, from Rs 22.59 crore in 2014 to Rs 146.85 crore in 2024. Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini’s declared assets grew by over Rs 100 crore during the same period, rising from Rs 178 crore in 2014 to Rs 278 crore in 2024.

BJP MP Rao Inderjit Singh from Gurgaon recorded an increase of Rs 96 crore in his assets, which rose from Rs 25 crore in 2014 to Rs 121 crore in 2024, an increase of 385 per cent.

Shatrughan Sinha, who was elected as a BJP MP in 2014 and later joined the Trinamool Congress, saw his assets rise by Rs 78 crore. His declared assets stood at Rs 131 crore in 2014 and increased to Rs 210 crore in 2024.

Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s assets rose from Rs 108 crore in 2014 to Rs 217 crore in 2019, before dipping slightly to Rs 198 crore in 2024. This still marks an overall increase of Rs 90 crore over the decade.

Godda MP Nishikant Dubey’s assets increased from Rs 15 crore in 2014 to Rs 74 crore in 2024. Baramati MP Supriya Sule also reported growth, with her assets rising from Rs 113 crore in 2014 to Rs 166 crore in 2024.