Showered with flower petals, Delhi riots accused Shifa Ur Rehman returns home after five years in jail

After spending five years behind bars over the 2020 northeast Delhi riots conspiracy case, Shifa Ur Rehman received an emotional welcome from family and friends, with neighbours showering him with flower petals from the terrace as he arrived at his Jamia Nagar residence here.

He is among the four accused released from jail on Wednesday, hours after a city court issued their release orders following bail granted by the Supreme Court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rehman, 45, was greeted with gajar ka halwa prepared by his wife at his home and long-overdue embraces from friends.

His return home comes five years after he was picked up by police on April 26, 2020, in connection with the Delhi riots larger conspiracy case.

Rehman, a former president of the Alumni Association of Jamia Millia Islamia (AAJMI), lives with his wife, kids and other family members at his Jamia Nagar house.

He is, however, yet to meet his Meerut-based mother due to the bail conditions.

Women showered flower petals from terraces, while friends, students and relatives hugged him when he arrived. “His wife prepared gajar ka halwa and other sweets for him. Despite the restrictions imposed by the court, we are relieved that he can finally spend time with his family and begin rebuilding his life,” Owais, a cousin, told PTI.

He said around 100 people gathered outside the house to welcome him Wednesday night.

Owais, a retired assistant registrar from Jamia Millia Islamia, described Rehman as a reserved person who prefers to stay away from the spotlight.

Jamal, a college friend, recalled Rehman’s willingness to help others. “He always stood by people in need, especially students. Many of them stayed at his house free of cost until they could afford rent. He is widely respected and loved in the area." His friends now hope they can meet him regularly like before.

Another cousin, Amir, pointed out that Rehman continues to face restrictions despite his release. “His mother is in Meerut and is unwell due to age-related ailments. She could not come to see him, and he is not allowed to travel due to bail conditions.

"We will move an application, but it is painful that he could not meet his mother after so many years,” he told PTI.

Asim, a neighbour, said he has seen Rehman grow up, describing him as humble and soft-spoken. “We saw him only three or four times after his arrest, including when he was briefly released to contest the recent Delhi Assembly elections from Okhla on an AIMIM ticket,” he said.

“With his release, his children who grew up without their father for years can finally have his presence and guidance again,” Asim added.

The February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi broke out during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), leaving 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.

Of the 20 accused named in the larger conspiracy case, two are still absconding and the remaining 18 have applied for bail in the past.

Rehman, who is among the 18 people accused of instigating communal violence in the national capital in February 2020, is named in the Delhi crime branch chargesheet, which has invoked over 30 charges, including murder, sedition, and committing a terrorist act.

Out of the 18, seven are still in prison -- Salim Malik, Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, former Aam Aadmi Party leader Tahir Hussain, Athar Khan, Tasleem Ahmed and Khalid Saifi.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.