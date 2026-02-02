Uttarakhand gym owner stands up for elderly Muslim man; what happens next is the story of India

Deepak Akki Kumar, a 46-year-old gym owner from Uttarakhand’s Kotdwar, has found himself in the middle of a storm since January 26, when he intervened to protect a 70-year-old Muslim shopkeeper from harassment by members of a right-wing mob allegedly linked to the Bajrang Dal.

He has faced threats, a mob outside his home, police intervention, and yet remains firm. “I will not back down,” he told the media.

“I am not a Hindu, I am not a Muslim, I am not a Sikh, and I am not a Christian. First and foremost, I am a human being,” Kumar said in a video that has gone viral.

On Republic Day, Wakeel Ahmed, 70, was confronted by members of a right-wing group over the name of his shop, Baba School Dress.

The objection, according to local accounts and media reports, was to the use of the word Baba by a Muslim. What began as verbal intimidation escalated, drawing onlookers.

It was at this point that Kumar intervened.

Videos from the scene showed him questioning why a Muslim trader could not use a word that is commonly seen in shops run by Hindus. When members of the crowd demanded to know his identity, Kumar responded, “My name is Mohammad Deepak.”

The remark was intended as a refusal to be boxed into religious categories.

The footage, first uploaded by Kumar to his Instagram account (@deepakakkikumar), spread across social media. Within hours, “Mohammad Deepak” was trending, with many framing the moment as an assertion of India’s composite culture.

Others accused Kumar of provocation.

On Saturday, January 31, a group gathered outside Kumar’s home in Kotdwar, around 117 km south of Dehradun, shouting slogans and demanding action against him.

Police were deployed in strength and they formed a human chain to prevent the crowd from reaching the house.

Since then, three FIRs have been reportedly registered in connection with the episode. One relates to the alleged harassment of the shopkeeper, another concerns the protests that followed, and a third involves Kumar and others over subsequent altercations.

Despite the pressure, Kumar has remained defiant.

In follow-up videos, he said, “I am first and foremost a human being… I will not back down”, adding that standing up for an elderly man being intimidated was a moral duty, not a political act.

Among those who have praised him is Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“Deepak from Uttarakhand is a hero of India. Deepak is fighting for the Constitution and humanity – for that Constitution which the BJP and the Sangh Parivar are conspiring every day to trample underfoot,” the leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“He is a living symbol of a shop of love in the market of hatred, and this is what bothers those in power the most,” Rahul added.

In a series of posts, the Congress leader accused the Sangh Parivar of fuelling division for political gain.

“The Sangh Parivar is deliberately spreading economic and social poison in the country so that India remains divided and a few people can continue to rule through fear. The BJP government in Uttarakhand is openly supporting the anti-social forces that are engaged in intimidating and harassing ordinary citizens,” he said.

Calling for public backing for Kumar, Rahul wrote, “We need more Deepaks – who do not bow down, who do not fear, and who stand firmly with the Constitution. We are with you, brother. Don’t be afraid. You are a lion-hearted warrior.”

CPI-ML leader Indresh Maikhuri met him in Kotdwar, offering legal and moral support and describing his intervention as a stand for secular values.

Civil society groups have also rallied around Kumar.

For Ahmed, the shopkeeper whose harassment triggered the chain of events, the attention has been overwhelming. Ahmed said the situation in the area is currently calm and that he is not facing any immediate issues.

“I have not taken a decision to change the name of my shop,” he told local media. “I will see what the situation is and then decide. Why should I change the name of my shop? The situation is normal, and we are not facing any trouble for now.”