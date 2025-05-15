Will continue fight till reservation is extended to private educational institutions in country: Rahul Gandhi in Bihar's Darbhanga

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday asserted that the grand old party will continue its fight till reservation is extended to private educational institutions.

The leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha was interacting with students at Congress' 'Shiksha Nyay Samvad' at Ambedkar Hostel in Bihar's Darbhanga.

"The Congress demands the extension of reservation to private educational institutions in the country. We will put pressure on the government regarding this... our fight will continue till it is achieved," he asserted.

"This government is against Dalits, extremely backward classes, minorities, and Adivasis," Gandhi alleged.

He also demanded that the Centre follow the 'Telangana model' in conducting a nationwide caste census.

"The Centre must conduct the exercise the way the Telangana government has done it," he said.

Despite not being granted permission to interact with students at Ambedkar Hostel, Gandhi managed to enter the premises and addressed the students.

"Bihar Police tried to stop me but couldn't as the youth of the country are behind me," he added.

