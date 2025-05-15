MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
regular-article-logo Thursday, 15 May 2025

Will continue fight till reservation is extended to private educational institutions in country: Rahul Gandhi in Bihar's Darbhanga

The leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha was interacting with students at Congress' 'Shiksha Nyay Samvad' at Ambedkar Hostel in Darbhanga

PTI Published 15.05.25, 01:37 PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi talks to the media in Darbhanga, Bihar. Rahul Gandhi alleged the NDA government in Bihar prevented him from interacting with Dalit and backward students in Ambedkar Hostel. PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi talks to the media in Darbhanga, Bihar. Rahul Gandhi alleged the NDA government in Bihar prevented him from interacting with Dalit and backward students in Ambedkar Hostel. PTI

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday asserted that the grand old party will continue its fight till reservation is extended to private educational institutions.

The leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha was interacting with students at Congress' 'Shiksha Nyay Samvad' at Ambedkar Hostel in Bihar's Darbhanga.

"The Congress demands the extension of reservation to private educational institutions in the country. We will put pressure on the government regarding this... our fight will continue till it is achieved," he asserted.

"This government is against Dalits, extremely backward classes, minorities, and Adivasis," Gandhi alleged.

He also demanded that the Centre follow the 'Telangana model' in conducting a nationwide caste census.

Also Read

"The Centre must conduct the exercise the way the Telangana government has done it," he said.

Despite not being granted permission to interact with students at Ambedkar Hostel, Gandhi managed to enter the premises and addressed the students.

"Bihar Police tried to stop me but couldn't as the youth of the country are behind me," he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

