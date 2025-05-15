Bihar police stop Rahul Gandhi outside Ambedkar hostel in Darbhanga

Police on Thursday stopped Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi outside Ambedkar hostel in Bihar’s Darbhanga, where he was scheduled to interact with students.

Earlier, the Congress signalled it was ready for a showdown with the ruling NDA government in Bihar as it declared that party leader Rahul Gandhi's interaction with students in Darbhanga town on Thursday will be held at the venue chosen by the party and not at the one suggested by the local administration.

The administration had on Wednesday night allowed 'Shiksha Nyay Samvad', a state-wide public outreach programme, to be held at Town Hall shortly after the party took exception to permission being 'denied' at the Ambedkar Hostel.

Congress Legislature party leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan, in a video message from Darbhanga, said, "We are waiting for the arrival of Rahul Gandhi... our preparations for the function at Ambedkar Hostel are complete. We challenge the administration to try and stop us."

“The double engine fraud government in Bihar is not allowing me to meet students from the Dalit community and backward classes at the Ambedkar hostel. Since when has holding a dialogue become a crime? What are you afraid of? Do you want to hide the state of education and social justice in Bihar?” said Rahul talking to mediapersons.