Six officials face action in Puri stampede inquiry after probe cites major crowd lapses

The development commissioner-cum-additional chief secretary probing the Puri stampede during Rath Yatra near Gundicha Temple has recommended disciplinary action against six officials, including the Puri district additional magistrate.

Development commissioner (DC) Anu Garg, in her report, found that lapses by these officials contributed to the stampede. They had been tasked with crowd regulation through the designated control room set up to monitor movement during the festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three persons, including two women, were killed and over 50 injured in the early morning stampede on June 29 near the parked chariots of the Shree Jagannath Temple. The chariots had halted near the Sri Gundicha Temple, 2.5km from the 12th-century shrine, after being pulled by devotees.

Following the tragedy, the government transferred the district collector and superintendent of police of Puri. It also suspended the Puri deputy commissioner of police and the commandant in charge of the chariots. The government had directed the DC to inquire into the circumstances leading to the incident.

Officials now facing disciplinary action include Puri district social welfare officer Bibhuti Bhusan Nayak and Puri assistant conservator of forest Ashok Kumar Behera. Three others — Raj Kishore Jena, additional tehsildar of Sukur in Mayurbhanj; Soubhagya Kumar Mohanty, additional tehsildar of Gondia in Dhenkanal; and Dayanidhi Patra, Dhenkanal additional collector — were on deputation in Puri for Rath Yatra duties. The officials have been asked to submit objections within 30 days of receiving the official communication.

Earlier, disciplinary action had been recommended against seven senior police officers in connection with the June 29 stampede.