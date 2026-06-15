Kerala CM VD Satheesan seeks VCs' apology over RSS event, political storm intensifies

Chief minister V.D. Satheesan has demanded an apology from the vice-chancellors of three state government-run universities who attended an RSS event here on Saturday.

Kerala University of Health Sciences VC Mohanan Kunnummal, Mahatma Gandhi University VC-in-charge D. Mavoothu, and Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University VC-in-charge C.R. Prasad have kicked off a political storm with their presence at the RSS centenary celebrations, attended by Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat.

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Kunnummal concurrently holds charge of the University of Kerala.

The media was banned from the Uday Palace Convention Centre event, held amid longstanding allegations of a BJP-RSS bid to “saffronise” education, particularly higher education.

On Sunday, Satheesan wrote on his Facebook page that the three VCs were guilty of a grave lapse. “Their action is inconsistent with Kerala’s educational tradition and the dignity of the office of VC. The people of Kerala hold the position of VC in high regard,” he wrote.

“By participating in the programme of an RSS leader who espouses extreme communalism, they have undermined that respect. Any action that promotes communalism, regardless of who is responsible for it, will not be accepted. Nor will it be tolerated. They should tender an apology to the people of Kerala.”

Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan held a media conference on Sunday, seeking to blame the state’s Congress government for the situation.

He alleged the government was avoiding any confrontation with the governor since he was the chancellor of all the universities in Kerala. “This situation has allowed the RSS to tighten its grip on the higher-education sector,” Vijayan said.

“When we (the previous Left government) had introduced a bill in the legislative assembly to protect higher education and prevent saffronisation, the Congress-led United Democratic Front opposed it fiercely.”

State higher education minister Roji M. John too has demanded an apology from the three vice-chancellors.

The BJP has lashed out at Satheesan and the Opposition camp. V. Muraleedharan, an MLA, told reporters there was nothing wrong in VCs attending an RSS meeting.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a member of the RSS. The RSS is not a banned organisation,” Muraleedharan, former Union minister of state for external affairs, said.

“If there is any regulation prohibiting VCs from participating in an RSS meeting, that should be clarified. The government should take formal legal action rather than publicly intimidating the VCs.”

The three VCs are yet to react to the controversy.

The BJP-led central government had in July 2024 officially lifted the decades-old ban imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on government officials participating in RSS activities.