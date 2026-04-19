Probe set up at NIT Kurukshetra after four student suicides in two months, MP Brittas seeks Centre action

National Institute of Technology Kurukshetra has set up a five-member committee to investigate a series of recent student suicide cases on campus, along with three additional panels to address issues faced by students.

The move follows the alleged suicide of 19-year-old BTech student Diksha Dubey from Bihar on Thursday, an incident that triggered protests by students. Her death is the fourth such case reported at the institute over the past two months.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police also said that shortly after Dubey’s death, a first-year BTech student from Maharashtra allegedly attempted suicide on Friday night. The student reportedly threatened to jump from a hostel building but was prevented by fellow hostellers.

NIT's Public Relations Officer, Prof Gian Bhushan, said on Sunday that the committee has been constituted to investigate the recent suicide cases on campus. The probe panel will interact with students, professors, wardens, and other staff over the issue

The panel is headed by Dean of Student Welfare Prof Lillie Dewan and includes Prof J K Kapoor, Prof Praveen Aggarwal, Dr Sandeep Singhal, and Dr Manoj Sinha.

Prof Bhushan also said that the administration has ordered all students to vacate hostels by Sunday in light of the events and keeping in mind the well-being of all students.

In view of the prevailing situation at the institute and keeping in mind the well-being of all students, it has been decided that students--UG, PG and PhD--will be on vacation until further notice. They are required to vacate their hostels by April 19, according to a notice by the NIT administration.

Out of around 5,300 students residing in hostels, more than 2,500 vacated their rooms until Saturday after the institute's notice.

The situation has been particularly challenging for students who reside in far-off states.

The revised examination schedule, including practical examinations, will be communicated in due course. Students will be informed well in advance prior to the commencement of examinations. Students are advised to stay updated through institute website for further announcements, the notice issued by the Registrar-in-charge of NIT said on Saturday.

A police investigation into Dubey's case is also currently underway.

The institute has replaced key hostel officials, including the chief warden and deputy warden of the girls' hostel.

Interacting with media persons on Saturday, the officiating Director of NIT, Prof Brahmjit said the institute is taking students' issues seriously.

He said each student has now been assigned a faculty member for regular interaction. These faculty members will stay in touch with students, understand their concerns, and work towards resolving them, he said.

To further strengthen student support, the institute has also formed three separate committees.

The first committee comprises wardens who visit hostels daily and interact directly with students. The second is a mentorship committee, where one mentor is assigned to a group of 20-25 students and remains in regular contact, including through phone conversations.

The third committee includes two faculty members for each hostel, who continue to visit regularly and engage with students to understand their problems.

Prof Bhushan said the administration is looking into the requests of students to allow them to continue to stay in the hostels.

He said though the hostel evacuation notice is causing some problems for the students, it was necessary to defuse the 'tense' situation created on the campus due to four suicides during last two months.

Some students alleged that notice to leave hostels has caused problems for them and disrupted their studies.

A woman student of the NIT told reporters here that "there is gap between students and faculty/management, which should be properly addressed. Merely assigning mentors is not going to solve the problem".

Another student said, "students are traumatised at four suicides in just two months."

On February 16, Telangana native Angod Shiva (19) was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his hostel room. The first-semester student was pursuing a degree in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) at the institute. Another student from Nuh died by suicide at NIT Kurukshetra on March 31.

The third suspected suicide was reported on April 8 when Priyanshu Sharma, a native of Haryana's Sirsa, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his hostel room.

A heavy police force has been deployed outside the campus gate to maintain law and order.

Workers of the Indian Youth Congress staged a candle march here on Saturday, demanding justice for the families of deceased students and stronger safety measures on campus.

Rajya Sabha leader John Brittas on Sunday wrote to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan seeking urgent intervention on this issue.

"The alarming series of student suicides and attempts within a short span at NIT Kurukshetra raises serious questions about student safety, institutional response, and the adequacy of mental health support systems," Brittas said.

Citing reports, the MP alleged that the institutional response has led to apprehensions among students over transparency and sensitivity.

He pointed to alleged delays in emergency intervention, lack of communication with affected families, and inadequate psychological support, which, he said, have contributed to an atmosphere of fear and mistrust on campus.

The MP further criticised administrative measures such as the reported abrupt closure of the campus and directions to vacate hostels at short notice, saying these have created academic and logistical difficulties, especially for students from distant states and Non-Resident Indians, ahead of end-semester examinations scheduled in early May.

"The abrupt closure of the campus and directions to vacate hostels have created significant academic and logistical difficulties, particularly for students from distant states," he said.