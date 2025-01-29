MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 29 January 2025

Probe hints at rape after minor found alone at railway station in Mumbai

A case has been registered against unidentified persons under sections 65(1) (rape), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention of all)

PTI Published 29.01.25, 01:32 PM
Representational image

Representational image file picture

A 12-year-old girl was found abandoned at a railway station in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township and a probe later indicated that she was raped, police said on Wednesday.

The Vashi Government Railway Police (GRP) have registered a case in this connection and search is on for the culprits and her family, they said. The girl was found alone on a platform at Ghansoli railway station in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

The police personnel on patrolling duty enquired with her, but she could not tell her name or give any other information about herself or her family, senior police inspector Rajesh Shinde told PTI.

The girl was then taken for a medical test which indicated she had been raped, he said, adding the minor could not provide any information about the offence.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons under sections 65(1) (rape), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention of all).

Efforts were on to identify the victim, her family and to nab the culprits, the official said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

