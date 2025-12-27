Did India’s home Test loss to South Africa trigger talks on Gambhir’s red-ball role?

Gautam Gambhir’s record as India’s white-ball coach has been impressive, marked by one ICC and one ACC trophy in each of the two limited-overs formats.

However, the same success has not translated into Test cricket, where India have suffered 10 defeats against SENA countries during his tenure.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is understood that following India’s abject surrender against South Africa in the two-Test home series last month, a senior figure within the Board of Control for Cricket in India once again informally approached VVS Laxman to gauge his interest in taking charge of the red-ball side.

The move, however, did not progress as the former India batter is reportedly content in his current role as Head of Cricket at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

While Gambhir’s contract with the BCCI runs until the end of the 2027 ODI World Cup, there is a strong possibility that it could be revisited depending on India’s performance at the upcoming T20 World Cup, which begins in five weeks’ time.

Within BCCI circles, the jury is still out on whether Gambhir is the right choice to continue as the head coach of the Test side for the remaining nine matches of the World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.

India, who drew 2-2 in the recent five-Test away series in England, have two overseas red-ball assignments coming up.

These include two Tests against Sri Lanka in August 2026 and another two-Test series in New Zealand in October, before hosting Australia for a five-Test series in January-February 2027.

“Gambhir does have (a) strong backing within the power corridors of Indian cricket and obviously, if India retain the T20 World Cup or at least reach the final, he would be seamlessly continuing with his assignment. However, it would be interesting if Gambhir continues in Tests too,” a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

“His advantage being (that there) aren’t too many alternate options in red ball format since VVS Laxman isn’t interested in coaching senior Test team,” the source added.

The Indian dressing room, it is learnt, has become a space of uncertainty, with several players not feeling as secure under the Gambhir regime as they did during Rahul Dravid’s tenure.

During Dravid’s three years in charge, roles were clearly defined and players were given extended opportunities to prove themselves.

The exclusion of Shubman Gill from the T20 World Cup squad is believed to have Gambhir’s clear influence, and the decision has reinforced the perception among players that no one’s place is guaranteed.

If Indian cricket’s next poster boy can be sidelined, many believe that any player could be next.

The BCCI has traditionally taken time before arriving at major policy decisions. With the T20 World Cup followed by two months of the Indian Premier League, the board will have sufficient space to assess India’s performance at the global event before deciding whether to opt for split coaching roles or continue with a single head coach across formats.

The coming months are expected to be crucial for Gambhir’s future, particularly in Test cricket, even though he continues to enjoy support from influential quarters within the BCCI.