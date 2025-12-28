Odisha sets up first all women protection squad to guard Debrigarh wildlife sanctuary

The Hirakud wildlife division has formed its first all-woman protection squad to provide security to the Debrigarh wildlife sanctuary in western Odisha.

The five-member squad — including four women from tribal families in villages near the sanctuary foothills — will assist 26 ex-army personnel and forest officials in patrolling the sanctuary.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) Anshu Pragyan Das told The Telegraph: “With over 50 per cent of frontline staff already women, this squad will further enhance our wildlife protection efforts. These women have grown up in and around these forests. They’ve seen rising human pressures, incidents of wildlife electrocution and increasing cross-border wildlife trade. Their knowledge and lived experience make them valuable assets.”

The women underwent three months of rigorous training from October 2025, under female forest staff and ex-army personnel. Their daily routine includes 5–7km runs, daytime forest patrols and nighttime patrols outside the sanctuary. They’ve been trained in using camera traps, mobile patrol apps, live wire detectors, pressure impression pads, VHF radios and walkie-talkies.

“It’s a case of true women empowerment,” Das said.

P.K. Jha, principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife), Odisha, said: “As Debrigarh is a human-dominated landscape, women’s participation in enforcement will also motivate local communities to support conservation efforts.”

Squad members will receive a monthly allowance of ₹17,000, along with health insurance and EPF benefits. Two members, Nabanita Rout and Aliva Kalo, are expert swimmers and have been selected for cruise-driving training in Chandabali, Bhadrak.

The women will begin full-time patrol duties from January 1.

Anjali Topno, 21, said: “I feel proud and financially independent. This is no longer just a job, it’s my mission.”

Alaka Pradhan, a graduate, said: “After my father’s death, this job has given my family a new life. I even enjoy night foot patrols. It’s a rare experience.”