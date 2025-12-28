Delhi air quality remains 'very poor'; minimum temperature 6.3 degrees Celsius, flights delayed

The air quality in the national capital was in the "very poor" category on Sunday morning with an overall Air Quality Index reading of 392, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board's Sameer app showed that 19 monitoring stations in the city reported air quality in the "severe" category, with Anand Vihar recording the highest reading of 444, while the remaining recorded "very poor" levels.

More than 150 flights have been delayed at Delhi's IGI airport, FlightRadar24 data showed.

In its latest advisory as of 9 am, Delhi's IGI airport said that the flight operations are running smoothly. It also advised passengers to contact their airline or visit the official airport website for latest updates.

“Flight operations are running smoothly as visibility at the airport has improved. Please be assured that our on-ground staff is available across terminals to assist passengers and provide necessary support,” it said.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor", and 401 to 500 "severe", according to CPCB standards.

The minimum temperature settled at 6.3 degrees Celsius, 0.5 notches below the season's average, while the humidity was recorded at 71 per cent at 8.30 am, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius, with the weather department forecasting mainly clear skies.

The Delhi Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, approved a series of significant decisions to strengthen the capital's fight against pollution and improve environmental governance. The Cabinet approved an allocation of Rs. 100 crore for the rejuvenation of water bodies under the Delhi government.

The Cabinet also approved the establishment of Delhi's first E-Waste Park at Holambi Kalan, spread across 11.5 acres. The facility will adhere to the highest pollution-control standards and operate on a 100 per cent circular, zero-waste model.