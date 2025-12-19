Air India Express suspends pilot after alleged assault on passenger at Delhi airport

An off-duty Air India Express pilot allegedly assaulted a passenger at the Delhi airport on Friday, prompting the airline to suspend him pending investigation, sources said.

The passenger later shared his experience on social media along with a photograph showing blood on his face after the altercation. He also posted a photograph of the pilot.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Air India Express said it was aware of the incident at the Delhi airport involving one of its employees, who was travelling as a passenger on another airline and had an altercation with another passenger.

"We unequivocally condemn such behaviour. The employee concerned has been removed from official duties with immediate effect, pending investigation. Appropriate disciplinary action will be initiated based on the findings of the inquiry," the airline said.

The passenger, Ankit Dewan, alleged that Air India Express captain Virender Sejwal physically assaulted him at Terminal 1 of the Delhi airport.

Dewan said his seven-year-old daughter, who witnessed the incident, remains traumatised and scared.

According to Dewan, he and his family were guided to use the security check meant for staff as they were travelling with a four-month-old baby in a stroller.

"The staff was cutting the queue ahead of me. On calling them out, Capt. Virender, who himself was doing the same thing, asked me if I was anpadh (uneducated), and couldn't read the signs that said this entry was for staff," Dewan said in a post on X.

He said a verbal scuffle followed, during which the pilot allegedly assaulted him, leaving him bleeding.

While the action taken by authorities after the incident could not be independently ascertained, Dewan claimed he was forced to write a letter stating that he would not pursue the matter further.

"It was either write that letter, or miss my flight and throw the 1.2 lakhs holiday bookings down the drain. @DelhiPolice, why can't I file a complaint after coming back? Must I sacrifice my money too, to seek justice? Will the CCTV footage disappear in the 2 days till I make it back to Delhi?" he said in the post.

Sources said the alleged incident occurred near the security area at Terminal 1 of the airport. The off-duty pilot later boarded an IndiGo flight to Bengaluru, they added.