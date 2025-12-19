Leopard strays into Thane housing society, injures four people, sparks panic before being trapped

A leopard that strayed into a densely populated housing society in Maharashtra’s Thane district injured four people on Friday morning, triggering panic among residents before rescue teams managed to corner the animal, officials said.

The injured included residents of the building as well as passersby, they said.

“A leopard strayed into the densely-populated residential area located along the Talav Road in Bhayandar east in the early hours, and attacked some passersby. The feline then entered a building named ‘Parijat’, where it attacked a few residents,” an official said.

The leopard hid inside a room in the housing society for some time. Videos circulating on social media showed the animal moving through narrow passages and what appeared to be a staircase.

“The sudden appearance of the big cat triggered chaos, with frightened residents rushing indoors,” the official said.

The injured were taken to nearby hospitals, where they are undergoing treatment and are said to be stable.

After receiving information, personnel from the Navghar police station and Bhayandar fire brigade rushed to the spot and secured the area. Teams from the Thane forest department and Sanjay Gandhi National Park also joined the operation.

“The animal was eventually cornered and trapped inside a flat of the building, preventing further harm to the residents,” the official said, adding that the building and surrounding areas were cordoned off and residents advised to remain indoors.

"Our teams are closely monitoring the situation on the ground and rescue support has been kept on standby if required," said Pawan Sharma from RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare), who is also an honorary wildlife warden.

Local residents have been urged to stay inside their houses and avoid crowding the area, he said.

Efforts are on to safely rescue the animal, according to the officials.